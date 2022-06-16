New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has won a $10 million lottery prize.

Joseph Crisanti, a resident of Elmhurst, Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, June 15.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at Green Grocery Convenience, which is located at 82-81 Broadway in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

