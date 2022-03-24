New York Man Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Carl Ribbeck Jr. won the prize in the New York Lottery's 25X The Cash scratch-off game, NY Lottery reported on Thursday, March 24.

Ribbeck is from Batavia in Genesee County, located about 35 miles from Rochester.

Ribbeck received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $579,390 after required withholdings, the lottery reported.

The ticket was purchased at Harry’s Niagara, which is located at 563 East Main St. in Batavia, NY Lottery said.

