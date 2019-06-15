New York Company Recalls Frozen Pizza Products Produced Without Inspection

A New York-based company is recalling frozen pizza products that were produced without receiving a federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Table 87 Frozen, LLC, a Brooklyn firm, is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza products that contain pork and beef and were processed without proper inspection.

The recall includes ready-to-eat prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019.

The recalled items include:

9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283.

9.7-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PEPPERONI” with UPC code 804879583080.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

According to FSIS, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51192” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The company applied the mark of inspection to the labels of the pork and beef pizza products without authorization.

The problem was discovered on June 4, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS about whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection. FSIS personnel identified more affected product types and dates of production after further investigations.

The items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations and sold online nationwide. There have no reported adverse health effects or illness reported as a result of consuming the frozen pizza products.

