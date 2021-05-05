New York Company Recalls 900-Plus Pounds Of Pork

A Long Island company announced that it is recalling nearly 1,000 pounds of pork products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Hempstead Foodservice is recalling approximately 972 pounds of pork chop products that may contain hydrolyzed soy protein, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The heat-treated fresh pork chop items subject to recall were produced at various times between Tuesday, April 6 and Friday, April 30, and were distributed to grocery stores and restaurants in New York.

Items subject to recall include 10-41 lb. cardboard boxes containing the product in clear plastic bags with “Hempstead Foodservice” on the box and “PORK CHOPS” marked from the list on the side of the box (see above).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 47142” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The problem was discovered through routine FSIS verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators,” officials noted. “Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

“These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Any consumers concerned about a cooked or prepared pork chop product they recently purchased should contact the store for further details.”

