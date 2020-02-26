New Videos Surface Of Area Councilman Yelling At Police

New controversial videos of embattled Newburgh City Councilman Omari Shakur have surfaced on social media.

Days after Shakur was caught on a police body camera berating and cursing at detectives during a traffic stop, new photos have been released, with the councilman making perceived threats and drug references.

During the initial incident, which was captured in a 25-minute video, Shakur admonished members of the police department and became combative, prompting officers to call for backup when he started threatening to drive away.

Shakur refused to give officers his information, got physical and made repeated verbal threats. He later began blaring music from his SUV’s radio while dancing as police implored him to hand over his driver's license.

Police said that Shakur also threatened to run over another uniformed police officer, telling him, "Pull your gun out (expletive), 'cause I'm getting ready to go at you."

The newest videos, which contain offensive language, can be seen above.

The incident is currently being investigated by an independent third-party. It is unclear what will happen to the city councilman’s seat, though the Orange County District Attorney has declined to press charges.

"Councilman Shakur has repeatedly engaged in conduct that undermines the very fabric of our democracy and has endangered the lives of City of Newburgh Police officers as well as other first responders that serve our community,” the Newburgh Police Department said in a statement.

Newburgh PBA President Derek Campbell said that “no police officer deserves to be belittled and disrespected while performing his or her duties.”

“Sadly, we who are sworn to protect and serve deal with such abuse on a daily basis and are expected to believe it is just 'part of the job.' However, to watch fellow officers be verbally abused by a politician, especially one from the very city they serve, is heartbreaking, to say the least.”

In a lengthy statement on social media, Shakur apologized to city residents, but not to the police.

He stated that the video making the rounds “does not capture the entire incident,” claiming that before the video footage, there were 15 minutes of unrecorded interactions with an undercover officer, “during which (he) was subjected to direct and personal harassment that was deeply disrespectful to (him), (his) deceased son and (his) family.”

“I support all of our city police officers and commend them for showing patience and deference in the given circumstances, according to the video,” Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said in a statement. “After speaking with our District Attorney for Orange County David Hoovler, our City Police Department did nothing wrong, according to his investigation, and I stand in agreement with him.”

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus released a statement calling the video “very disturbing.”

“Elected officials are held to a higher standard and are supposed to conduct themselves as such," he wrote. "Police officers don’t work for one man or one woman, they work for the people. Law enforcement is a dangerous profession as it is and officials need to set the example by showing them respect and support."

