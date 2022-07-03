New Update: White Supremacist March Through Boston Ends In Confrontation With Black Man (VIDEO)

Chaos erupted over the weekend when a white supremacist group marched through the streets of downtown Boston ahead of Independence Day, culminating in a street corner confrontation with a Black male, the Boston Herald reports.

Carrying flags with a version of the symbol representing Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party and shields, the nearly 100 marchers were believed to have been part of neo-fascist hate group Patriot Front, according to the paper.

The Black male was injured during an alleged confrontation with the group at Stuart and Dartmouth streets around 1:25 p.m.

"Not your home, not your family, not your liberty," one protestor shouted into a bullhorn outside of the Boston Library the paper said. "There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.”

Locals voiced their thoughts on Twitter.

City officials condemned the march on social media.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.