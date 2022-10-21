New Update: Road Rage Led To Hudson Valley Stabbing Death, Police Say

Police in the Hudson Valley have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an area man during an argument between drivers.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Route 17 westbound exit ramp at the intersection with Route 302.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, officers responded to the area for a report of a fight in progress.

Spano said the driver who was killed, Joel A. Laddy, age 74, of the town of Wallkill, and another vehicle operator identified as 22-year-old, Horace E. Duke were engaged in a confrontation on the Exit 119 - 17 westbound exit off-ramp at the intersection with Route 302.

During the confrontation, the victim received at least one stab wound to his body. Both vehicles occupied by the victim and defendant then left the 17 westbound exits off-ramp at the intersection with Route 302, Spano added.

The vehicle operated by the victim turned left onto Route 302 and entered the parking lot in front of 2580 State Route 302, where he was located and treated by Police and EMS.

The vehicle operated by the Duke turned right onto Route 302. The vehicle was located by the police in front of 2468 Route 302, and he was apprehended by police, police said.

Laddy was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services, where he was later pronounced dead, Spano said.

Duke was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail with no bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at (845) 692-6757.

