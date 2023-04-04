New Update - Indictment Unsealed: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felonies

This story has been updated.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon, April 4.

The 76-year-old Trump, who was twice impeached as president, surrendered just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s arraignment came more than a week after a grand jury voted to indict Trump following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

The case centers around a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair.

According to the unsealed indictment, Trump “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

Between August 2015 and December 2017, Trump orchestrated a scheme with others to influence the 2016 election by identifying and purchasing negative information about him in order to suppress it to “benefit the defendant’s electoral prospects,” prosecutors allege.

As part of that scheme, Trump directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to wire the $130,000 to Daniels’ lawyer shortly before the election “to prevent her from publicizing a sexual encounter with the defendant,” according to prosecutors. Cohen reportedly made the payment through a shell corporation he set up and funded through a bank in Manhattan.

According to investigators, Trump later reimbursed Cohen for the illegal payment through a series of monthly checks that were processed by the Trump Organization and disguised as payments for legal services.

“In truth, there was no retainer agreement, and (Cohen) was not being paid for legal services rendered in 2017,” the indictment says. “The Defendant caused his entities’ business records to be falsified to disguise his and others’ criminal conduct.”

Cohen pleaded guilty to making an illegal campaign contribution and was sentenced to three years in federal prison in December 2018.

Daniels has claimed that she slept with Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, and has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

In New York, a felony conviction for falsifying business records carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, Bragg said “we cannot and will not normalize serious, criminal conduct.”

“That is exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes,” Bragg said. “These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are.”

Prior to his arraignment, Trump called the move "so SURREAL" in a statement on Truth Social.

"WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," he said. "Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump departed the courthouse at around 3:30 p.m. He is expected to return to Florida Tuesday evening, where he will address the charges in a speech at his home, Mar-a-Lago.

