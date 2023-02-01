New Update: Green Comet Will Appear In Night Sky For First Time In 50,000 Years

A rare comet last seen more than 5,000 decades ago during the Stone Age is set to make an appearance in the night sky.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), known as the "green comet," was discovered by astronomers in early March of 2022 inside the orbit of Jupiter.

It will pass closest to Earth on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and Thursday, Feb. 2

"With binoculars and clear skies, you may spot C/2022 E3 (ZTF) near the Big Dipper," NASA said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"To the common observer, the comet will look like a fuzzy green star rather than a prominent feature with a massive tail stretching across the sky," AccuWeather said. "Although the comet is bright enough to see with the naked eye, stargazers who live near bigger metro areas with lots of bright lights may need to head to a location where there is minimal light pollution in order to spot the celestial vagabond."

