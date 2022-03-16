New Traffic Pattern To Start On Busy Roadway In Region

There will be a new traffic pattern on a busy Hudson Valley roadway that could potentially cause delays for several months as crews get set to begin construction work in the region.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert advising motorists that there will be a new traffic pattern expected along US Route 9W in the Town of Highlands in Orange County.

During construction, the new traffic pattern will leave one lane open in each direction between Firefighters Memorial Drive and US Route 6 in Highlands, beginning on Thursday, March 17.

Work is expected to last through at least Wednesday, Aug. 31 to facilitate bridge repairs in the area.

During construction, motorists have been cautioned to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

