New Tests Confirm High Level Of Fecal Matter In Waters Of The Croton River

A new round of tests found high levels of fecal matter in the water at the Croton River, forcing a swimming ban, village officials said.

The village announced that on Wednesday, Aug. 21, health officials took a second water sample in the vicinity of Mayo’s Landing to test the levels of fecal coliform. The results came back on Friday, Aug. 23, and still came back with levels exceeding the acceptable rate for swimming.

Two areas in the river were initially tested on Friday, Aug. 16, which came back with similar results.

Village officials said that the primary sources of fecal coliform bacteria to freshwater are wastewater treatment plant discharges, failing septic systems, stormwater runoff, and animal waste.

“At this point the Village does not know what is causing the high levels,” they announced. “We intend to continue to take samples from Mayo’s Landing and will share these results with the public as they become available.”

Swimming in waters with high levels of fecal coliform bacteria increases the chance of developing illness (fever, nausea or stomach cramps) from pathogens entering the body through the mouth, nose, ears, or cuts in the skin. Other related illnesses could also develop.

Signage has been posted in the area warning of the contamination, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has been made aware of the situation. The Westchester County Department of Health was also alerted.

