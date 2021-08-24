Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley
News

New Test With Sirens Sounding At Full Volume Scheduled For Indian Point

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Gone, but not forgotten.

Despite being closed down, there will be a test of the Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens during a test of the system in Buchanan in Westchester this week.

The test will happen between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with sirens being sounded at full volume, which is expected to be heard in parts of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties.

Officials noted that, because this is a test, the public is not required to respond when they hear the siren.

“This sounding is only a test,” officials posted online. “The siren sounding is ONLY A TEST. No action by the public is necessary.”

Indian Point site includes three power reactors, two spent fuel pools, and various support facilities and infrastructure, generators, transformers, radioactive spent nuclear fuel, petroleum storage facilities, waste storage facilities, water intake, and outflow facilities and structures, and piers.

Indian Point is no longer producing electricity after operating from 1962 through earlier this year.

Unit 1 was permanently shut down in 1974. Unit 2 stopped producing electricity on April 30 last year, and Unit 3 was shut down on Friday, April 30.

Units 2 and 3 averaged approximately 17 million megawatt-hours of electricity each year, or about 25 percent of the power used annually in Westchester and New York City, according to a spokesperson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.