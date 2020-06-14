Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

New Tappan Zee Bridge's Shared Bicycle-Pedestrian Path Will Open To Public

Daily Voice
A rendering of the new TZB Westchester Landing (333 South Broadway) in the Village of Tarrytown. Photo Credit: New York State
A rendering of the new TZB Rockland Landing in the Village of South Nyack (1200 Route 9W). Photo Credit: New York State

The new 3.6-mile shared bicycle-pedestrian path on the new Tappan Zee Bridge, with landings in Westchester and Rockland, will open to the public.

The opening starts at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15.

The 12-foot wide shared-use path extends from its Westchester Landing (333 South Broadway) in the Village of Tarrytown, across one of the widest points of the Hudson River, to the Rockland Landing in the Village of South Nyack (1200 Route 9W).

Visitor parking, restrooms, bicycle repair stations and other amenities, along with connectivity to local bicycle and pedestrian networks, will be available at both landings.

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, path visitors should wear a face mask and practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between themselves and others. 

