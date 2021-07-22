New Law Changes Age Of Consent To Be Married in NY

New York State has raised the age of consent to be married, building upon previous legislation to eliminate child marriage in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a measure on Thursday, July 22 raising the age of consent to be married in the state to 18. Previously, 17-year-olds could be married with judicial and parental consent.

The measure is set to take effect 30 days after becoming law. It applies to licenses issued after that date.

"This administration fought hard to successfully end child marriage in New York and I'm proud to sign this legislation to strengthen our laws and further protect vulnerable children from exploitation," Gov. Cuomo said.

