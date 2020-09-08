Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
News

New Isaias Outage Update: Here's Latest In Rockland, Orange Counties

Daily Voice
Thousands in Rockland and Orange County are still without power.
Thousands in Rockland and Orange County are still without power. Photo Credit: Orange & Rockland

There are still thousands who remain without power in Rockland and Orange counties five days after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region.

Orange & Rockland Utilities is reporting 5,876 of its 302,789 customers are still experiencing outages on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 10:15 a.m. 

In Orange County, 1,957 of 104,130 customers (1.9 percent) are in the dark.

In Rockland County, 1,593 of 117,244 customers (1.36 percent) are without power.

The estimated time of restoration in both counties is 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11.

In Orange County, six Central Hudson customers are also reporting outages.

