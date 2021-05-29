A New England woman who went missing in New York City has been found.

Christine Hammontree, age 29, of Falmouth, Maine, had last been seen just after 2 a.m. on Monday, May 24 getting into a vehicle with a man and two women in Times Square.

She was reported missing to the Falmouth Police Department by her parents on Tuesday, May 25.

She was located at a hostel in Queens and is safe, authorities announced on Friday, May 28. No foul play is suspected.

"The Falmouth Police Department would like to thank its law enforcement colleagues for their time, attention, and steadfast dedication in locating Christine Hammontree," the Falmouth Police Department said in a statement. "Falmouth Police would also like to extend its gratitude to the local and national media outlets who kept Ms. Hammontree in the public eye, as this media attention generated numerous noteworthy tips that helped steer the investigation to a successful resolution."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.