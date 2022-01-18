Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Public To Weigh In On Proposal For Major Marijuana Facility In Hudson Valley
News

New Discovery+ Series To Follow Luxury Real Estate Brokers In The Hamptons

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
J.B. Andreassi, Bianca D'Alessio, Michael Fulfree, Mia Calabrese, Peggy Zabakolas and Kenny Arias J.B. Andreassi, Bianca D'Alessio, Michael Fulfree, Mia Calabrese, Peggy Zabakolas and Kenny Arias
J.B. Andreassi, Bianca D'Alessio, Michael Fulfree, Mia Calabrese, Peggy Zabakolas and Kenny Arias Photo Credit: Discovery+
Bianca D’Alessio Bianca D’Alessio
Bianca D’Alessio Photo Credit: Discovery+
J.B. Andreassi J.B. Andreassi
J.B. Andreassi Photo Credit: Discovery+
Michael Fulfree Michael Fulfree
Michael Fulfree Photo Credit: Discovery+
Mia Calabrese Mia Calabrese
Mia Calabrese Photo Credit: Discovery+
Peggy Zabakolas Peggy Zabakolas
Peggy Zabakolas Photo Credit: Discovery+
Kenny Arias Kenny Arias
Kenny Arias Photo Credit: Discovery+

A new Discovery+ series will follow a group of luxury real estate agents on Long Island. 

Selling the Hamptons will be available to stream on Thursday, Jan. 20, according to an announcement from the streaming service.

The docu-series spans eight episodes. 

The show will follow six real estate agents from Nest Seekers International: Bianca D’Alessio, J.B. Andreassi, Michael Fulfree, Peggy Zabakolas, Kenny Arias and Mia Calabrese.

“We are a game-changing brokerage," D'Alessio said in a statement. "We are innovative, fierce and cutting-edge. It is our job to stand out in the Hamptons real estate scene where there are even more premier listings at stake and more money to be made than ever before. I represent our CEO and am the boots on the ground to make sure nothing falls short.”

The show is produced by DIGA Studios.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.