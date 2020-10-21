New Details: Three Hospitalized After School Bus Crash Involving Students

Three people are in critical condition, including a female elementary school student, following a school bus crash with a truck in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Orange County on Route 207 in the Town of New Windsor.

The crash occurred when a commercial tree service truck that was heading westbound on Route 207 at Little Britain and Beattie roads when it crossed over the double-yellow line and struck the Washingtonville School District School bus, said Town of New Windsor Deputy Police Chief Michael Farbent.

When emergency officials arrived, three people had to be extricated from the vehicles, including the driver of the tree service truck, the school bus driver, and one female student who was sitting behind the bus driver, Farbent said.

The two drivers are in critical condition, the little girl is in critical, but stable, condition.

No names are being released at this time, Farbent said.

Seven students walked off the bus and were brought to the hospital to be seen by medical professionals. They have since been treated and released.

Fire and rescue units responded from Washingtonville Fire Department, Maybrook Fire Department, Vails Gate Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department.

Ambulance Response was from New Windsor Ambulance Corps with assistance from Cornwall EMS, Blooming Grove EMS, Newburgh EMS, and Highland Falls EMS.

New Windsor Police were assisted by NY State Police, Blooming Grove Police, NYSP accident investigation Unit, and NY State DOT.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.