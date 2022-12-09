New Details Emerge On Orange County Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor

New details have emerged after a 19-year-old was charged with repeatedly raping a minor in both the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Orange County resident Jon Edward Pelcin, of Monroe, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police.

Pelcin committed the sexual assaults "over several years in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore" -- specifically on Long Beach Island, the NYSP announced in a news release.

Pelcin was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment, according to state police.

He was initially sent to the Orange County Jail, then was transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to face separate stalking charges out of Mahwah, records show.

Participating in the rape investigation along with Monroe Police and the NYSP's forensics unit were:

The Orange County Child Advocacy Center, Orange County (NY) District Attorney’s Office, Ocean County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office, and Long Beach Police Department.

