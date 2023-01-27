New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From Region Jumps To Death In NYC

A Connecticut father of three who jumped to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City had filed for divorce the day before his deadly leap.

Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135 West 45th St. in Manhattan on Wednesday, Jan. 25 around 6:30 p.m.

New York City Police officials said officers found the 46-year-old founder of a private investment fund unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and pronounced Cheney dead at the scene, NYPD said.

"Preliminarily, the deceased does not appear to be a victim of a crime," the NYPD said.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, the department added.

His death comes just one day after he filed for divorce from his wife Lauren Cheney, age 44, of New York City, court records show.

Police sources told the New York Post that officers visited Cheney's former Upper East Side home twice in 2008 during domestic disputes over finances with his wife.

Cheney founded T-street Capital in 2013 in Darien, Connecticut, after years of working as an investment banker at Citicorp Venture Capital and at Goldman Sachs beginning in 2005, according to his Linkedin profile.

A call to T-street Capital on Friday, Jan. 27, went to voicemail with Cheney asking the caller to leave a message.

Cheney was also a board member of several companies and was a graduate of Harvard University Business School, earning a master's degree in Business Administration from Harvard.

Attempts to reach the family and his firm were unsuccessful. Neither has released a statement regarding his death.

At the time of his death, Cheney lived in a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom $3.8 million home in New Canaan, Connecticut.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

