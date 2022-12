A Hudson Valley elementary school has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to police sources.

The incident took place in Rockland County earlier on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the New City Elementary School in New City.

The school has been evacuated but additional information has not been released. School officials did not return calls.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

