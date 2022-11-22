Contact Us
New Charges: 19-Year-Old Indicted, Charged With Shooting Fellow Teen In Hudson Valley

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Yonkers resident Joseph Tejara, age 19, has been indicted in charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Yonkers in Woodworth Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Yonkers resident Joseph Tejara, age 19, has been indicted in charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Yonkers in Woodworth Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Yonkers Police

A 19-year-old man has been officially indicted on charges connected to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Westchester County, according to the county's district attorney. 

The suspect, Yonkers resident Joseph Tejera, is accused of shooting the victim twice on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Woodworth Avenue in Yonkers, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. 

The victim was then taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he received emergency medical treatment, Rocah said. 

Tejera was arrested by Yonkers Police on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to Roach. 

Rocah said Tejera was officially indicted for: 

  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • First-degree assault; 
  • Second-degree assault; 
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

Tejera was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and is being held without bail, according to Rocah.  

