New Area Code Could Be Coming To Hudson Valley

A new area code could be coming to downstate New York.

In the Hudson Valley, the 845 area code is running out of potential new phone numbers - reportedly as soon as the end of the year - and some areas could soon be assigned a new area code.

Parts of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster counties are all expected to be affected.

In response to the incoming phone number shortage, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed a petition with the New York State Public Service Commission in the fall about adding a new area code to the Hudson Valley.

Under the proposed plan, all existing 845 numbers would remain the same, and the new area code would only cover requests for new numbers for businesses and residents.

The plan initially called for the new area code to be implemented in the third quarter of 2024, but it was changed to 2023 as the number of requests for new numbers in the existing area has been on the rise.

In June 2000, the 845 area code was officially created as the number of phone lines using the 914 area code approached exhaustion.

Officials said that the new Hudson Valley area code, which would be created as part of an “overlay district,” would take approximately 28 years to run out of numbers.

No specific date for the change has been determined, nor has the new area code.

