Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Poll Reveals Who NYers Favor In Governor's Race Based On Inflation, Crime, Abortion
News

Netflix Is About To Start Charging You To Share Your Password

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Netflix
Netflix Photo Credit: Ghaith baazaoui wikipedia

Sharing your Netflix password will soon come with a price.

Starting in early 2023, Netflix will allow only one "home account" and charge for every "sub account" added to that account — up to five, the company announced.

The new payment plan was rolled out as an experiment in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, where customers paid $2.99 to add a sub account.

Netflix did not immediately say how much sub accounts will cost Americans.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.