News

Nestlé Recalls Cookie Dough Products

Nestlé announced it is recalling cookie dough products. Photo Credit: FDA
Nestlé has announced a recall of ready-to-bake Toll House cookie dough products that may contain “food-grade rubber pieces.”

The recalled products include refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs,” which were shipped nationwide.

The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295:

  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz);
  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz);
  • Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz);
  • Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz);
  • M&M’S Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz);
  • M&M’S Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz);
  • M&M’S Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz).

The company noted that Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs were not included in the recall.

According to Nestlé, they have identified the issue and have adjusted the issue. The recall came “out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of the products.”

No adverse reactions have been reported by consumers eating the product.

