Nearly 75 Percent In Westchester Test Negative For COVID-19: New Breakdown Of Cases

Nearly 120,000 Westchester residents have been tested for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with nearly 75 percent testing negative for the virus, County Executive George Latimer said.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, May 15 in Yorktown, Latimer said that there have been 31,943 cases of COVID-19 in Westchester residents, with more than 29,000 having resolved from the virus.

There are currently 2,711 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, while 1,269 residents have died after contracting the virus.

Latimer said that the county has tested nearly 12 percent of all residents, with the numbers showing that approximately only one in four are testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our testing module continues to rise, and we’re continuing to see far more negative tests than positive tests,” he said. “We were at about a 70-30 split, but now we’re heading toward a 75-25 split.”

Latimer noted that the county will begin opening in phases once the mid-Hudson Valley region reaches the seven metrics set forth by the state before regions can start reopening.

“We’re still trying to hit the mark in concerns about hospitalization and reduction in hospitalizations over 14 days,” he said. “We’ve been dropping in terms of net hospitalizations, but are still seeing new patients coming in to replace those being released.”

A breakdown of Westchester COVID-19 cases by municipality, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 6,635 (454 active);

New Rochelle: 2,814 (192);

Mount Vernon: 2,578 (174);

White Plains: 1,694 (131);

Port Chester: 1,144 (149);

Greenburgh: 1,085 (71);

Ossining Village: 996 (93);

Peekskill: 846 (133);

Cortlandt: 744 (72);

Mount Pleasant: 545 (24);

Eastchester: 440 (31);

Harrison: 378 (25);

Mamaroneck Village: 374 (34);

Sleepy Hollow: 362 (33);

Dobbs Ferry: 293 (43);

Tarrytown: 268 (20);

Mount Kisco: 260 (36);

Somers: 231 (36);

Bedford: 230 (18);

Elmsford: 190 (28);

North Castle: 188 (8);

Rye Brook: 172 (11);

New Castle: 170 (8);

Mamaconeck Town: 166 (9);

Pelham: 162 (9);

Croton-on-Hudson: 161 (12);

Ossining Town: 146 (8);

Tuckahoe: 127 (2);

North Salem: 118 (19);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 111 (2);

Pleasantville: 111 (7);

Pelham Manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 95 (12);

Ardsley: 90 (6);

Briarcliff Manor: 88 (9);

Irvington: 77 (2);

Bronxville: 63 (1);

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 26 (1).

There were 132 new COVID-19-related deaths in New York overnight, as the total rose to 22,304 since the outbreak began. There have been 1,338,048 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 345,813 testing positive, though the infection, hospitalization and fatality rate continues to trend down.

