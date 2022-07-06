Nationwide Support Pours In For Toddler Who Lost Both Parents In July 4th Parade Mass Shooting

From every corner of the country, donations are pouring in for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were gunned down in the parade shooting in a northern Chicago suburb that left six dead and dozens wounded.

Kevin, age 37, and Irina McCarthy, age 35, of Highland Park, Illinois, the parents of little Aiden McCarthy, were killed on Monday, July 4th protecting their son as a shooter opened fire on an excited crowd lined up to watch the annual parade.

Aiden was found wandering the street after the shooting, in which his father had laid on top of his son to protect him during the rampage.

Police took the boy to safety and everyone came together to locate his grandparents, said a verified GoFundMe page

As of Wednesday, July 6, almost $2 million has been raised of a $500,000 goal.

"Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents," the page, started by Irina Colon said.

Colon started the fundraiser to help support the boy and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising and caring for him as he grows up, the page said.

"Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan," Colon wrote.

The money raised will be used to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows up, she added.

