Nanuet Man, Son Of County Exec In Area, Charged With Impersonating Cop

A Hudson Valley man who had a veritable arsenal in his car when he was stopped by police is facing charges following his arrest for impersonating a police officer in Florida, authorities announced.

Rockland County resident James J. Tedesco IV, age 43, of Nanuet, was busted with police uniforms, assault rifles, and other military equipment when he was stopped shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 on Route 95 in Vero Beach, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the time he was stopped, Tedesco was in possession of:

NYPD jacket;

DEA hat;

Two AR-15s;

1,139 rounds of ammo;

A bag loaded with gas mask equipment and suits.

Tedesco, the son of Bergan County Executive Jim Tedesco in New Jersey, was arrested, processed, and later released from the county jail on a $26,000 bond, records show.

Tedesco posted a $26,000 bond shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and was released pending a Thursday, Dec. 30 first court appearance.

It is alleged that Tedesco was doing 95 mph with red and blue lights flashing on the passenger side of his vehicle when a deputy stopped him late Monday afternoon, the Sebastian (FL) Daily reported, quoting the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Tedesco said he was employed by the Miami Fire Department and was on his way to a fire in the city, according to the sebastiandaily.com report.

The deputy said he contacted the Miami FD and learned that Tedesco no longer worked for the department, having medically retired three years ago, the newspaper reported.

Tedesco eventually admitted that he no longer was with the department, was headed to Miami to go fishing, and lied because he was afraid, the deputy was quoted as saying.

The deputy also reported finding a little over an ounce of pot wrapped in baggies, along with brass knuckles, in the center console, the report said.

