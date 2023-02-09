Nanuet Man Charged With Shooting Of 2 Men At Rockland County Restaurant

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two men inside an area restaurant.

The incident took place in Rockland County on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Haverstraw at the P&D Seafood restaurant at 9 Main St.

Haverstraw police responded to the area of 9 Main St., on a report of shots fired in the area, said Capt. John Gould Jr., of the Haverstraw Police.

During an investigation, it was determined that two men were shot inside the restaurant, Gould said.

An extensive investigation led police to Percy Ayers, age 38, of Nanuet, he added.

Ayers was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault

Criminal use of a firearm

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Aggravated criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Ayers was arraigned in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court and was remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

