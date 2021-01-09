Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Polar Vortex Expected To Bring Major Shift In Weather Pattern, Several Chances For Snowfall
News

MTA Worker From Hudson Valley Suspended For Allegedly Calling In Sick To Attend Capitol Riots

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A photo released by the Metro DC Police of Will Pepe in the Capitol.
A photo released by the Metro DC Police of Will Pepe in the Capitol. Photo Credit: Twitter/@DCPoliceDept

A Metro-North worker who lives and works in the Hudson Valley who allegedly called in sick to be part of the pro-Trump riots at the United States Capitol has been suspended.

The worker, Dutchess County resident Will Pepe, age 31, of Beacon, works as a laborer at Metro-North’s rail yard in Putnam County, in Brewster, as first reported by the New York Post.

Ken Lovett, senior adviser to MTA chairman and CEO, said the suspension is effective immediately without pay and that Pepe "will be disciplined in accordance with his collective bargaining agreement pending an investigation."

A photo released by DC Police (above) on Thursday, Jan. 7 said the man shown, later identified as Pepe, was wanted for "for unlawful entry offenses that occurred yesterday on US Capitol grounds."

"This alleged conduct is abhorrent and goes against the values of MNR, NY, and the nation," Lovett added.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.