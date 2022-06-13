Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Town Holds Firm On Hudson Valley Gun Show Cancelation Despite Organizer Changing His Mind
News

Months-Long Lane Closure To Replace Drainage Structures Starts On Taconic Parkway Stretch

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Roadwork on the Taconic State Parkway.
Roadwork on the Taconic State Parkway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Prepare for long-term delays on a stretch of the Taconic State Parkway.

Road crews plan to close one lane in both directions in Dutchess County between Pleasant Valley and the town of Clinton beginning Monday, June 13, through Friday, Oct. 28, according to the Department of Transportation.

Drivers will encounter the closures between Route 44 (Exit 54) in Pleasant Valley and Route 115 (Exit 58) in Clinton.

The closures will allow workers to replace drainage structures, DOT said.

Transportation officials urged drivers to slow down through the stretch and reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.