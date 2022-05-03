Months-Long Lane Closure Starts On Busy Roadway In Hudson Valley

Motorists can expect delays on a busy roadway for several months as contracting crews continue to work on a bridge maintenance project.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that one lane will be closed on US Highway 9 both north and southbound beginning on Tuesday, May 3 in Putnam County.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are scheduled to run through Friday, July 29 between East Mountain Road North and Old Albany Post Road North in the Town of Philipstown.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone,” officials noted. “Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

