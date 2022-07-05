Months After 11-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Mom Dies, NY Jury Convicts His Killer

A New York mother who lost her 11-year-old son to a drive-by shooting in the Capital District never got to see her son’s killer brought to justice.

More than a year and a half after Ayshawn Davis was fatally shot in Troy, a Rensselaer County jury convicted Jahquay Brown of manslaughter in connection with the boy’s death Thursday, June 30 after a nearly two-week long trial.

He was acquitted of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said it was shortly before midnight on Sept. 13, 2020 when 22-year-old Brown, of Cohoes, rolled up to a home on Sixth Avenue in Troy in a dark vehicle and opened fire on a crowd of people standing outside.

Davis was the only one hit by the bullets and died from his injuries, according to police.

Troy Police arrested Brown after finding the gun used in the shooting inside a bedroom of his home, according to the Rensselaer County District Attorney.

Brown’s conviction came just five months after Davis’ mother, Latoya Alston, died in January 2022 at the age of 38 “from a broken heart,” according to relatives.

“It’s with a heavy heart to share that Ayshawn’s mom, Latoya Alston, is now with her little angel,” Steven Bouchey wrote on Facebook.

“I never knew 11-year-old Ayshawn but after he was shot down on the streets, I connected with his family and through it all, Latoya trusted me to help guide the family. We got to be close and Latoya never got over losing her baby and died with a broken heart.”

Brown now faces between five and 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Meanwhile, Alston’s four other children, who range in age from 13 to 18, are left to try and pick up the pieces following the devastating loss of their mother and young brother.

A GoFundMe campaign established after Davis' death to assist the family with memorial expenses had raised more than $5,000 as of Monday, July 4.

Loved ones described Davis as a wonderful kid who was working at Jimmy’s Pizza at the age of 10, his obituary said.

A sixth-grader at Knickerbacker Middle School in Troy, Davis enjoyed helping people in the community and loved boxing and playing basketball with friends, according to his memorial.

“Ayshawn touched a lot of hearts and he left an amazing legacy,” his obituary said. “Let’s keep Ayshawn’s legacy alive. Ayshawn wanted change in this world and he will get just that.”

The city of Troy has already helped keep Davis' legacy alive, having dedicated Old Sixth Avenue Park in the boy's honor in November 2021 with a Japanese Zelkova tree and memorial plaque.

"The tragic death of Ayshawn Davis was a devastating loss for the Troy community and a reminder of the horrific impact gun violence has on local communities and young lives," Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said following the verdict.

"On behalf of the entire city of Troy, I extend our sincerest condolences to Ayshawn's families who have endured unimaginable heartache throughout this process. We hope today's guilty verdict will bring a small measure of comfort to Ayshawn's family, friends, and those who knew and loved him."

