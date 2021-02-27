Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Indicted For Violent Attack At Rockland County Jail
News

MIT Lists Top 10 'Breakthrough' Technologies Of 2021

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Light
Light Photo Credit: Pixabay/Arek Socha

The MIT list of this year’s most important technologies says that 2021 will bring improvements in vaccination, online recommendation algorithms, batteries, and data protection.

This is the 20th time the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has released a list of the “Top 10 Breakthrgouh Technologies of the Year.”

MIT highlights technology that is already changing lives while others are still a few years off, authors explained.

The most important technology for 2021 is the development of Messenger RNA vaccines. mRNA vaccines have been around for about 20 years but got a boost to prominence in 2020 when researchers magnate toward it to produce COVID-19 inoculations.

“The new covid vaccines are based on a technology never before used in therapeutics, and it could transform medicine, leading to vaccines against various infectious diseases, including malaria,” list authors said.

Other technologies on the list include Tik Tok recommendation algorithms, lithium-metal batteries, green hydrogen, and multi-skilled AI.

To read the full list, visit MIT online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.