Missing Yale University Employee Found Dead On Long Island Shoreline

The body of a 44-year-old Yale University employee was located on the Long Island shoreline nearly three months after he was reported missing.

Anton Sovetov's body was found on Saturday, April 30, the university announced on Wednesday, May 4.

The university said Sovetov's cause of death is under investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Yale and New Haven police departments are also assisting police in Suffolk County with the investigation into Sovetov’s disappearance, the university said.

“We will continue to do all we can in the face of this terrible tragedy,” Yale Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins said in a statement.

Sovetov was reported missing to police on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and had last been seen on Saturday, Feb. 5.

He was a graphic designer in Yale's Office of the University Printer.

Sovetov worked with the office for more than five years, and "shaped visual messaging for a wide variety of Yale offices, initiatives, celebrations, and programs, including the Fortunoff Archive of Holocaust Testimonies, the new residential colleges, the Yale Planetary Solutions Project, commencement, and the university’s response to COVID-19," Yale reported.

“Anton was at the heart of a shift in Yale’s graphic identity, from one almost solely based in type and photography to one based more in illustration,” said university printer John Gambell, who hired Sovetov. “He was one of the most talented designers I have worked with in my 40-year graphic design career, and an irreplaceable member of the university’s communications team.”

Sovetov is survived by his mother, who lives in St. Petersburg, Russia, Yale said.

Yale's Office of Public Affairs & Communications and Yale School of Art are working to arrange a memorial for Sovetov.

His obituary can be read here.

