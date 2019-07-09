Missing Scientist Who Graduated From HS In Area Found Dead In Greece

A missing scientist who graduated from high school in Northern Westchester has died in Greece.

Suzanne Eaton, 59, who graduated from Byram Hills High School in Armonk in 1977, was found dead on Monday, July 8, said her employer, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Germany.

Eaton, who worked for the company as a researcher and as a professor at the Biotechnology Center of the TU Dresden, was attending a conference when she went missing.

Eaton was last seen on the afternoon of July 2 near the port city of Chania on Crete, where she was attending the conference. Greek authorities have launched a search for Eaton, according to the research institute.

"It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton," said MPI-CBG. " We are deeply shocked and disturbed by this tragic event. Suzanne was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all. Her loss is unbearable. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Tony, her sons Max and Luke, and with all her family."

A dedicated runner, many speculate that she went for a run when she vanished.

Local media reported that her body was found in a remote artificial cave by residents of the area. The cave is reportedly located miles away from where she was last seen.

According to a 2007 profile of Eaton, she grew up in California before moving to Armonk at the age of 11.

A cause of death has not been determined.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.