Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Missing Relocated Hudson Valley Resident Goes Missing After Leaving For Walk

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
* Missing * Ralph Whitehead
* Missing * Ralph Whitehead Photo Credit: Horry County Police Department

A former Hudson Valley man is missing and may be trying to make it back to his longtime home.

Ex-Dutchess County resident Ralph Whitehead, who lived in Fishkill, just recently moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has been missing since Friday, Jan. 28.

Police said he has no phone, wallet, or vehicle but according to family members he kept stating that Fishkill was his address. 

At the time he went missing, Whitehead was wearing black pants and a blue-toned grey T-shirt in freezing cold temperatures. 

Due to the weather conditions, Whitehead is considered endangered, according to the Horry County Police Department. 

A large group of people in South Carolina have searched for Whitehead to no avail, police said.

Anyone with information about his location or who spot Whitehead is asked to call the department at 843-248-1520 or 911. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.