Missing Person Alert For 17-Year-Old Girl In Metro Area Canceled

Update:

The Missing Child Alert for the 17-year-old girl issued on Friday, June 14 has been canceled.

No further details were immediately released.

Original report:

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Amelia Power Del Valle was last seen at the subway station on 14th Street, in Manhattan at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, June 14. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue shirt, black jeans, brown shoes and a blue backpack.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the NYCPD Missing Person Squad(800) 577-8477 or 911.

