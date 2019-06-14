Contact Us
Missing Person Alert For 17-Year-Old Girl In Metro Area Canceled

Joe Lombardi
Amelia Power Del Valle
Amelia Power Del Valle Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

Update:

The Missing Child Alert for the 17-year-old girl issued on Friday, June 14 has been canceled.

No further details were immediately released.

Check back for updates.

Original report:

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Amelia Power Del Valle was last seen at the subway station on 14th Street, in Manhattan at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, June 14. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark blue shirt, black jeans, brown shoes and a blue backpack.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the NYCPD Missing Person Squad(800) 577-8477 or 911.

