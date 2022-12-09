Missing NY 14-Year-Old Had Fight With Ex-BF On Night She Disappeared, Mom Says

The mother of a missing 14-year-old girl from New York says police aren’t doing enough to find her daughter as the search for the teen enters its third week.

Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near the city’s Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

Writing on a GoFundMe campaign, the girl’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, said Samantha snuck out around 11 p.m. to meet her ex-boyfriend, who was the last person to see her.

She told WNYT the two teens met up on or near an old railroad bridge at the south end of the park.

Police later found Samantha's jacket on the riverbank with what appears to be blood on the hood, Humphrey said.

Since then, K-9 units and State Police dive teams have spent hours in and around the nearby Mohawk River searching for evidence to no avail.

Humphrey told WNYT Samantha and her former boyfriend got into a physical fight on the same night she disappeared. At one point, Samantha bit the boy on his arm, Humphrey told the outlet.

Schenectady Police have been in contact with the former boyfriend and have not accused him of any wrongdoing.

“Needless to say the entire family is distraught and not working right now,” Humphrey said on the GoFundMe page.

“We would like to hire a private investigator and an attorney as we feel the current search protocol with the police is moving too slowly on this time sensitive matter.”

As of Friday, Dec. 9, the campaign had raised nearly $1,800 on a goal of $5,000.

Humphrey is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911 or call 911.

