Missing New Canaan Mom Of Five Feared For Her Life, Reports Say

A missing New Canaan mother of five who has not been seen in six days reportedly feared for her life and was afraid her estranged husband would harm her or the children.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen on Friday, May 24, dropping off her children at school and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for numerous meetings by friends.

She is described as being slender, 5-foot-7, with dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

A search of her home by New Canaan police failed to yield any results and her vehicle, a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned near Waveny Park, sparking a massive search of the area without any results, New Canaan Police said.

Court documents obtained by News 12 show that an ongoing divorce battle with her husband, Fotis Dolus, of Farmington, painted a picture of fear by Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos is quoted in the documents as saying, "I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way," News 12 reported.

The documents also reveal the Dulos' family has hired an armed guard to watch over the five children who are reportedly staying with her mother in New York City.

The couple was supposed to appear in a Stamford courtroom for a hearing on Wednesday, May 29. The hearing has been postponed.

Court documents show Jennifer Dulos filed for an emergency order for full custody of her children that was later denied.

As part of her divorce suit, the missing mom alleged that her husband cheated on her and wanted to move his girlfriend and her daughter into their 15,000-square-foot Farmington home, reported the New York Post.

Jennifer Dulos then rented the New Canaan home and moved with her children, ages 8 to 13, that includes two sets of twins.

Divorce papers also show that Jennifer claimed that Fotis had smuggled a handgun from Florida and of having “fantasies” against people who wronged him.

“During the course of our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him," court documents said.

Jennifer and Fotis, 51, both graduated from Brown University. Jennifer Dulos went on to receive a master's degree in writing from New York University and was reportedly working on a novel.

Fotis, who lives in the couple's former home in Farmington, is president and CEO of the Fore Group, which builds custom homes in New Canaan, Westport, Fairfield, and Greenwich. The business was reportedly funded by Jennifer's family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Tip Line phone number at 203-594-3544.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.