Missing Mother, 2-Year-Old Son Found

Update:

A mother who went missing along with her 2-year-old son has been found.

The two were last seen on Long Island at their Suffolk County residence, in Greenlawn, located on Shady Lane, on Sunday, March 14 at approximately 3 p.m.

On Wednesday night, March 17, police announced they were located, unharmed.

Original report:

Authorities are asking the public's help in locating a mother and young child who have gone missing in the region.

Frederike Reynoso, age 40, is white, 5-foot-3, and 120 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a green Philadelphia Eagles beanie, and white Adidas sneakers.

Valencio Reynoso is 2 feet tall and approximately 30 pounds, has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Frederike and Valencio Reynoso to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or 911.

