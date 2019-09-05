Missing Mom's Body Was In Truck Used By Estranged Husband, Warrant In New Arrest Says

As Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Fairfield County mom Jennifer Farber Dulos posted another $500,000 bail following his second arrest for evidence tampering in connection with the case, with the 39-page arrest warrant reads like a page-turning murder mystery novel.

Connecticut State Police arrested Dulos around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at his home in of Farmington, Connecticut.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, of New Canaan, has not been seen since dropping off her five children at school on Friday, May 24. Her black Chevy Suburban was found abandoned on the side of Lapham Road near Waveny Park in New Canaan after she was reported missing.

The arrest comes as new evidence revealed a "bloodlike substance" with the DNA of Jennifer Dulos was located on the seat of Fotis Dulos' employee's truck that had been spotted on video surveillance parked at Lapham Road where Jennifer Dulos' abandoned vehicle was found, state police said in the latest arrest warrant.

Jennifer Farber Dulos

Dulos was first arrested, along with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, on Saturday, June 1, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. The arrest came after they were allegedly seen on video surveillance dumping garbage bags in dumpsters in Hartford in which items containing Jennifer Dulos' blood were found.

Michelle Troconis, 44, of Farmington.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are free on $500,000 bail.

The warrant reveals that police believe that Fotis Dulos killed his wife in the garage of her home on 69 Welles Lane, sometime between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., on Friday, May 24, cleaned up the mess, put her body in her vehicle and disposed of the body and the bloody items somewhere along the way.

He then drove her vehicle to Lapham Road and left it there, got into the red 2001Toyota Tacoma of his project manager, Pawel Gumlenny, and drove back to his home in Farmington, arriving around 12:22 p.m.. the warrant said.

Police also believe he then "bothered" his employee to change the seats in his truck because they "didn't match" and kept at him for days until he finally gave Gumlenny seats out of a Porsche to put in the Tacoma.

Gumlenny did change seats, but told police he kept the other seats because he was worried police might need them in the case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, the warrant said.

The warrant also says that Fotis Dulos and Troconis took the truck and had it detailed while Gumlenny was at work and without his knowledge.

Police sent the seats for DNA testing which came back positive for Jennifer Dulos' blood, the warrant said.

In a search at Fotis Dulos' home, police found a two-page note, later referred to as the "Alibi Scripts" in which the two attempted to account for their time during the time Jennifer Dulos went missing.

Items on the "alibi" were later proved to be false when Troconis admitted to police that she lied about seeing Fotis Dulos the morning his wife disappeared and that she did not see him until he returned to his home in the Tacoma. She also told police he went out and cleaned "a coffee spill," from the truck with a towel which he then gave to her and told her to throw it away in "one of the black bags.

When questioned about the towel, Troconis told police said she could not remember the color of the stain, but she admitted: "the towel did not smell like coffee."

The warrant goes into great detail of how police pieced together the movements of Fotis Dulos, the red Toyota Tacoma, the disposal of the bags in Hartford, and the inconsistencies in the stories of both Dulos and Troconis.

This continues to be a developing story.

