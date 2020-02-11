Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead

Update:

A 74-year-old upper Hudson Valley woman who went missing has been found dead, state police said.

Marlene Pesekow, who had dementia and was classified as a vulnerable adult, went missing on foot in Sullivan County from the Jeffersonville Adult home, located at 4806 Route 52 in Jeffersonville, at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to state police.

She was located deceased late Tuesday evening.

State police said there appears to be no foul play in her death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original report:

A 74-year-old upper Hudson Valley woman who may be traveling to the New York City area has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Marlene Pesekow, who has dementia and is classified as a vulnerable adult, went missing in Sullivan County from the Jeffersonville Adult home, located at 4806 Route 52 in Jeffersonville, according to state police. At approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, she left on foot, police said.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

She may be attempting to travel to the New York City area.

If located or if you have any information please contact the New York State Police at the Liberty barracks at 845-292-6600.

