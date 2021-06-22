Contact Us
Missing Hudson Valley Boy Found

Joe Lombardi
Putnam County resident James Thesing
Update:

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Hudson Valley has been located.

Putnam County resident James Thesing, of Philipstown, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, June 22, according to an alert from the New York State Police.

State Police announced Tuesday evening that he had been found.

"James has been located in good health and returned to his family," state police said in a statement. "Thank you everyone for your assistance."

Original report:

A 16-year-old boy has gone missing in the Hudson Valley and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Putnam County resident James Thesing, of Philipstown, has been reported missing by his family and is considered "at-risk," according to an alert from the New York State Police.

He is described as being 6-foot-1 with long brown hair, blue eyes, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. 

