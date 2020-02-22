Contact Us
Missing: Have You Seen Her Or This Car?

Daily Voice
Ashley Williams Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
2007 black Toyota Corolla Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 29-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Ashley Williams has schizophrenia and is suicidal and may be in need of medical attention, authorities said.

She was last seen on Long Island on 3rd Street, in the village of Lindenhurst, Suffolk County, at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

She is driving a 2007 black Toyota Corolla with New York Registration FYB-4708.

She was last seen wearing gray DKNY sweatpants, a sweatshirt and black flip flops.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

