Missing Cornell University Freshman Found Dead

The body of a missing 18-year-old Cornell University student has been recovered.

Antonio Tsialas, a freshman enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, had not been seen or heard from since attending an on-campus event at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on Thursday night, Oct. 24. He was reported missing Friday, Oct. 25 after failing to meet up with a family member.

The body of Tsialas, of the Miami, Florida area, was found in Fall Creek by Ithaca Falls Saturday evening, Oct. 26, state police and the university announced.

His death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, according to state police.

Support services are available to all members of the Cornell community, the university said.

Students may consult with counselors from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) by calling 607-255-5155. Students may speak with a peer counselor by calling EARS at 607-255-3277.

