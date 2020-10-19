Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: New Tropical Storm Expected To Become Hurricane In Days: Latest Projected Path
News

Missing Area Teen Found

Zak Failla
Angelica Polanco
Angelica Polanco Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

Update:

A teenager who went missing in the area has been found.

An alert was issued by the Port Jervis Police Department as it attempts to locate 17-year-old Angelica Polanco, who was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 12.

"Angelica has been located and is safe," police report.  

Original report:

A teenager has been reported missing in the Hudson Valley.

An alert was issued by the Port Jervis Police Department as it attempts to locate 17-year-old Angelica Polanco, who was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 12.

According to police, Polanco did not return home on Sunday, Oct. 11, and her mother believes that she may have run away from their Orange County residence.

Polanco was last seen in the Port Jervis area.

Police described Polanco as being 5-foot-3 and weighing 140 pounds. No other descriptive information has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Polanco’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Port Jervis Police Department by calling (845) 856-5101 or 911.

