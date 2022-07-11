Missing 6-Year-Old NY Boy Found Dead In Pond

A 6-year-old boy who was reported missing was found dead in a pond near his home in New York.
Onnex Thompson-Hall's body was found by New York State DEC Forest Rangers in the Washington County town of Easton at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to New York State Police.
Authorities said the apparent drowning is believed to be accidental.
Police received a report at about 10:40 a.m. that day that Onnex went missing after he was believed to have wandered off in the area of the Washington County Fairgrounds, State Police said.
- Earlier report - Police Issue Alert After 6-Year-Old Goes Missing At Fairgrounds In Capital District
New York State Police and Forest Rangers were assisted by:
- NYS Fire
- Cambridge-Greenwich Police
- Washington County Sheriff’s Office
- Washington County Public Safety
- Middle Falls Fire Department
- Greenwich Fire Department
- Argyle Fire Department
- Ft. Edward Fire Department
- The Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad
An investigation is ongoing.
