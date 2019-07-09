Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Missing 47-Year-Old Man Found Dead, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Brian E. Lienemann
Brian E. Lienemann Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

The 47-year-old man who went missing in the area over the weekend has been found dead, state police said.

Brian E. Lienemann of Orange County was located deceased near his residence in Goshen, police said on Tuesday afternoon, July 9.

Lienemann had last been seen on Sunday morning, July 7, at his residence on Route 17A.

Police say his death is under investigation.

Further information has not yet been released.

Original report:

A 47-year-old man has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

The New York State Police, Town of Goshen Police Department and the Orange County's Sheriffs are investigating the disappearance of Brian E. Lienemann. He was last seen on Sunday morning, July 7, at his residence on Route 17A in Goshen.

He is believed to be wearing shorts and a T-shirt and was last seen in the area of Route 17A and Gibson Road in the town of Goshen.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact State Police in Monroe at 845-782-8311 or State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300.

