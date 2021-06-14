Missing 23-Year-Old From Hudson Valley Located After Weeks-Long Search

A 23-year-old man who hadn’t been seen since late May has been located after more than two weeks of searching, his family and local police announced.

On Saturday, May 29, Bronxville resident Michael DeMane Jr. was reported missing by his father, Mike DeMane, after he failed to respond to texts or calls for several days, when his phone was off.

DeMane said that he drove the streets of Bronxville, called local hospitals in “most of Westchester County” and even attempted to file a missing person’s report with the FBI, though they said it was up to the local police, and without his son’s exact address, police in Yonkers, which had the jurisdiction, could not file one.

In response, DeMane took to social media in an attempt to locate his son, enlisting the help of the community in an effort to track him down.

DeMane’s tactic worked, and in the afternoon, the story ended with a happy ending as DeMane located his son with the aid of the community outreach on Monday, June 14.

“My son Michael has been found safe and sound. I’m heading to go see him as I write this post,” his father wrote on Facebook. “I am so grateful for all the comments, suggestions, shares, calls, texts, and most importantly prayers!!

“People reaching out offering help in my time of need will never be forgotten. Thank you Yonkers PD 2nd Precinct, I’m forever grateful.”

